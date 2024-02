Perunovich (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Perunovich has missed the last seven games and will return to the lineup versus the Islanders. Perunovich will pair up on the third unit with Marco Scandella and quarterback the second power play. Perunovich has 12 assists in 31 games this season. In a corresponding move, the Blues sent Calle Rosen to the minors.