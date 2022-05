Perunovich logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

The Blues opted for seven defensemen in this contest, allowing Perunovich to stay in the lineup. He saw just 11:23 of ice time, but he served as a power-play specialist, where he helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Perunovich has two helpers and two blocked shots in his first two playoff contests, and he should stick in the lineup as long as he remains productive.