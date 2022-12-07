Perunovich (shoulder) has resumed skating, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Perunovich underwent shoulder surgery in October, so he's just beginning to ramp up activity. He'll still likely miss nearly all of the rest of the regular season, so fantasy managers in redraft formats don't need to track his recovery closely.
More News
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Officially on IR•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Set to undergo shoulder surgery•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Exits game with upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Re-ups with club•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Snaps skid with assist•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Helpers in three straight games•