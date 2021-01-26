Peruonivch was recalled from AHL Utica to the taxi squad Tuesday.

Perunovich will add depth on the blue line during the Blues' four-game road trip, but he'll need to be promoted to the active roster before making his NHL debut. It's unclear if he'll crack the lineup, as the Blues seemed content in training camp to allow the undersized defenseman (5-9, 180) to develop in the minors. Nevertheless, the Hobey Baker winner is expected to make an impact with the Blues in the near future, so he could get a shot if injuries surface.