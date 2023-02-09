Perunovich (shoulder) is cleared for contact, Blues coach Craig Berube told Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Perunovich hasn't played yet in 2022-23. It did look like he would probably miss the entire regular season, but perhaps his return will end up being significantly sooner than anticipated. The 24-year-old had six assists in 19 games while averaging 15:27 of ice time in 2021-22.