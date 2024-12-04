Perunovich posted two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Perunovich was scratched Saturday versus the Flyers, but he got back into the lineup due to the absence of Justin Faulk (upper body). This was one of Perunovich's better efforts of the season, though he also saw just 11:10 of ice time in a third-pairing role. He's up to two goals, six points, five shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 16 appearances. The lack of ice time is a concern, and if that doesn't improve, his fantasy appeal will be limited to deeper formats.