Blues' Scott Perunovich: Dominating collegiate ranks

Perunovich has generated two goals and 19 assists over 16 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth this year.

Perunovich wasn't picked in the first year he was draft eligible, and teams are going to start regretting that soon, as the Blues selected him in the second round (45th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Coming off two straight national championships, the 21-year-old leads NCAA defensemen with 1.31 points per game. Perunovich is a skilled skater and can move the puck with ease. With a strong finish to his junior season, Perunovich should rise to the pro ranks next year.