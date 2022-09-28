St. Louis has ruled out Perunovich for the remainder of Tuesday's game due to an upper-body injury.
Perunovich sustained the injury on a hit by Chicago's Michal Teply. Perunovich had six assists in 19 games with the Blues last season. He also scored three goals and 22 points in 17 contests at the AHL level.
