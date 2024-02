Perunovich (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Lou Korac of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Korac believes Perunovich is likely to play Thursday, which would probably result in the defenseman serving alongside Marco Scandella on the third pairing while Calle Rosen would be a healthy scratch. Perunovich, who last played Jan. 28, has 12 assists, 14 hits and 28 blocks in 31 outings in 2023-24.