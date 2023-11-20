Perunovich notched a power-play assist against the Ducks on Sunday.
It was the first point of the season for Perunovich despite having logged just 13:09 of ice time in Sunday's contest. The blueliner continues to see big minutes with the man advantage, assuming he holds his place in the lineup ahead of veteran Robert Bortuzzo.
More News
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Limited role in season debut•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Skates on top pairing in preseason•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Inks one-year contract•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Off LTIR, sent to AHL•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Heading for conditioning stint•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Cleared for contact•