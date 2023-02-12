Perunovich, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, was sent to AHL Springfield for a conditioning stint on Sunday.
Perunovich hasn't played yet in 2022-23 because of his injury, so this is a chance for him to shake off some of the rust. He had six assists in 19 games while averaging 15:27 of ice time with St. Louis last season.
