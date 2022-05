Perunovich notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Perunovich has an assist in each of the last three games, and two of them have come with the man advantage. The 23-year-old defenseman has essentially been a rotational option on the third pairing with the Blues preferring to role seven blueliners lately. He'll have some intrigue in fantasy for his power-play role, but the Blues are set for a tough second-round matchup versus the Avalanche.