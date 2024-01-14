Perunovich notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Perunovich had a shot tipped in by Oskar Sundqvist to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. The helper snapped a three-game skid for Perunovich. He has six helpers over his last nine contests as he attempts to hold onto a third-pairing role over Marco Scandella, a task that's likely to be harder now that Justin Faulk is back from a lower-body injury. Perunovich has eight assists (three on the power play), 23 shots on net and 23 blocked shots over 26 appearances this season.