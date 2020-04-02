Blues' Scott Perunovich: Hobey Baker Award Finalist
Perunovich was named a 2020 Hobey Baker Award Finalist.
Perunovich recorded six goals and 34 helpers in 34 games with the University of Minnesota - Duluth this season. The blueliner will forego his senior season after signing his entry-level contract with the Blues in March. The 21-year-old figures to spend the upcoming 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL San Antonio, but could earn a call-up if he can bring his scoring touch to the professional ranks.
