Blues' Scott Perunovich: Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Perunovich was named a 2020 Hobey Baker Award Finalist.

Perunovich recorded six goals and 34 helpers in 34 games with the University of Minnesota - Duluth this season. The blueliner will forego his senior season after signing his entry-level contract with the Blues in March. The 21-year-old figures to spend the upcoming 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL San Antonio, but could earn a call-up if he can bring his scoring touch to the professional ranks.