Blues' Scott Perunovich: Inks ELC with Blues
Perunovich signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Friday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Perunovich was passed up in each of his first two years of draft eligibility due to his size (5-9, 164), but the Blues nabbed him in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft after a superb freshman season where he won his first of two national championships at Minnesota-Duluth. The 21-year-old racked up 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) across 34 games in 2019-20, and he's a top-10 nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, which will be awarded April 2. The questions about his size can be somewhat alleviated by how well Cale Makar (5-11, 187) and Adam Fox (5-11, 184) have performed in their respective rookie seasons, so there's a chance Perunovich could start in the NHL in 2020-21. Regardless, it won't be long before he's sporting the Note.
