Perunovich signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Perunovich produced 17 assists, 36 shots on goal, 53 blocked shots and 30 hits in 54 games with the Blues during the 2023-24 campaign. The 25-year-old defender doesn't have a goal in 73 career NHL appearances. If Perunovich can remain healthy, he should be a regular on the St. Louis blue line during the 2024-25 season.