Blues' Scott Perunovich: Leads collegiate defensemen

Perunovich dished out four assists in this past weekend's series sweep against No. 4 University of Denver.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth started the season slowly coming off back-to-back national championships, but the sweep of Denver vaulted them to No. 6 in the country. Perunovich is leading the way yet again, as he has a team-high 32 points through 26 games, which also paces defensemen in the NCAA. The 2018 second-round pick could return for his senior year at Duluth, but the Blues are ready for him to make the leap to the pro ranks after this season.

