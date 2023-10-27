Perunovich logged 9:44 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
Perunovich was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season, but he finally made his season debut as the seventh defenseman Thursday. While he didn't handle much ice time, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old recorded 1:50 on the power play. The Blues likely won't send him to the minors because he requires waivers, but it doesn't look like Perunovich's ice time will increase anytime soon.
More News
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Skates on top pairing in preseason•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Inks one-year contract•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Off LTIR, sent to AHL•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Heading for conditioning stint•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Cleared for contact•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Making progress in recovery•