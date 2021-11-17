Perunovich fired one shot on goal across 18:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Perunovich initially lined up with Robert Bortuzzo on the third defensive pairing, but he still managed to finish with the fourth-most ice time among Blues defensemen. The 23-year-old also skated on the second power-play unit. Head coach Craig Berube obviously trusted Perunovich right out of the gate, and that was reiterated during Wednesday's practice when Perunovich and Justin Faulk were paired up on the second pairing, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. A Hobey Baker winner, Perunovich is a high-upside fantasy stash, especially in dynasty formats.