Perunovich (shoulder) was activated from long-term injured reserve and assigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Perunovich had one assist in two appearances with the Thunderbirds during his recently-completed conditioning assignment. The Blues also activated blueliner Marco Scandella (hip) from LTIR on Monday, so Perunovich will get some additional time in the minors. The 24-year-old defenseman had six assists, 14 shots on goal and 12 blocks in 19 appearances with the Blues during the 2021-22 campaign.