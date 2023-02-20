Perunovich (shoulder) was activated from long-term injured reserve and assigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.
Perunovich had one assist in two appearances with the Thunderbirds during his recently-completed conditioning assignment. The Blues also activated blueliner Marco Scandella (hip) from LTIR on Monday, so Perunovich will get some additional time in the minors. The 24-year-old defenseman had six assists, 14 shots on goal and 12 blocks in 19 appearances with the Blues during the 2021-22 campaign.
