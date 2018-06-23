Blues' Scott Perunovich: Offensive-minded defender nabbed by Notes
Perunovich was drafted 45th overall by the Blues at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
On the heels of a very strong performance for Team USA at the World Juniors, Perunovich has gone from an afterthought to a high draft pick. Born in August 1998, this is a player that was passed over in not one, but two prior drafts. Perunovich's lack of size is his only potential downfall. He's listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds and he may not even be that big. What he does offer is elite vision and the ability to make crisp passes all over the ice. His hockey sense allows Perunovich to spend a minimal amount of time defending in his own zone. A decade ago, a player like Perunovich wouldn't have gotten a sniff in the AHL, let alone the NHL; now he is a legitimate prospect. This was an astute selection by St. Louis.
