Perunovich ended up with an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 road win against the Coyotes.

Perunovich ended up with a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and a minor penalty in his 14:06 of ice time across 17 shifts. After getting blanked across his first seven games, the 25-year-old rearguard has managed assists in back-to-back games. He'll look to push his points streak to three games when the Predators come calling in Friday.