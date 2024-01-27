Perunovich notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Perunovich set up a Robert Thomas tally in the second period. This was Perunovich's third helper in his last five games, though he was also scratched twice in that span. The 25-year-old should be able to hold down a third-pairing role with a spot on the first power-play unit as long as Justin Faulk (undisclosed) is out. Perunovich has 10 points, all assists, through 30 games this season while adding 23 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating.