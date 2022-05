Perunovich (wrist) could be available Sunday against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Perunovich hasn't played with the Blues since Jan. 15 and underwent wrist surgery in early March. The 23-year-old rookie tallied six assists in 19 NHL appearances this season. He'll need to be officially activated before joining the lineup but it sounds like Perunovich could return at some point during this series.