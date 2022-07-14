Perunovich signed a one-year contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Perunovich saw action in 19 games for the Blues this season in which he generated six assists, 14 shots and five hits while averaging 15:27 of ice time. While the 23-year-old blueliner may still have to serve as a healthy scratch from time to time this year, he should see more opportunities to get into the lineup and could score his first NHL goal.