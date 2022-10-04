Perunovich will be reevaluated in six months after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder Thursday.

Perunovich simply can't catch a break, as he's now been forced to undergo surgery in three consecutive campaigns to address different injuries, completely derailing the beginning of what appeared to be a promising future in the NHL. Given his expected recovery timetable, look for the 24-year-old defender to miss most, if not all of the 2022-23 regular season. With Perunovich out long term, rookie Matt Kessel may be tasked with taking on a regular role with the Blues immediately this year.