Perunovich recorded two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in the 2-1 preseason loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. He logged a team-high 26:28 of ice time.

With Justin Faulk (lower body) out, Perunovich skated with Colton Parayko on the top pairing and led the team in ice time. A dynamic playmaker in college, Perunovich has struggled with injuries through his professional career. He has impressed when healthy in the AHL, though. Through two seasons, he posted five goals and 42 points through 39 AHL games. It remains to be seen whether he sticks with the big club this year, however, as Parayko, Faulk, Nick Leddy and Torey Krug (foot) are locked into roster spots. Still, Perunovich's upside alone makes him worth a flier in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.