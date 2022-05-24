Perunovich logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Perunovich picked up his first point of the second round, setting up David Perron's second goal of the game. Perunovich has earned three of his four assists in the playoffs with the man advantage -- he's been in the lineup as a seventh defenseman and power-play specialist while Torey Krug (lower body) is on the mend. Perunovich has added four blocked shots, three hits, two shots on net and a minus-4 rating in limited minutes.