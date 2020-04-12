Blues' Scott Perunovich: Wins Hobey Baker Award

Perunovich was named the winner of the 2020 Hobey Baker Award on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had six goals and 34 assists over 34 games for the University of Minnesota-Duluth during his junior season, and he signed an entry-level deal in March and will forgo his final collegiate season. Perunovich is likely to spend the 2020-21 season with AHL Springfield, but a promotion isn't out of the question with a strong showing.