Blues' Scott Perunovich: Wins Hobey Baker Award
Perunovich was named the winner of the 2020 Hobey Baker Award on Saturday.
The 21-year-old had six goals and 34 assists over 34 games for the University of Minnesota-Duluth during his junior season, and he signed an entry-level deal in March and will forgo his final collegiate season. Perunovich is likely to spend the 2020-21 season with AHL Springfield, but a promotion isn't out of the question with a strong showing.
