Blues' Scott Perunovich: Wins second National Championship

Perunovich registered 29 points in 39 games en route to a National Championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Perunovich has now helped bring a National Championship to Duluth in each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. Although he measures in at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, Perunovich has astute hockey sense and was named as a second-team All-American. The 2018 second-round pick (45th overall) will clearly need to bulk up before entering the NHL ranks, but the success he has had at the collegiate level is encouraging for the Blues.

