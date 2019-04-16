Blues' Scott Perunovich: Wins second National Championship
Perunovich registered 29 points in 39 games en route to a National Championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Perunovich has now helped bring a National Championship to Duluth in each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. Although he measures in at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, Perunovich has astute hockey sense and was named as a second-team All-American. The 2018 second-round pick (45th overall) will clearly need to bulk up before entering the NHL ranks, but the success he has had at the collegiate level is encouraging for the Blues.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...