Blues' Scottie Upshall: Comes up lame
Upshall sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Stars. He will not return, according to the official team report.
Upshall skated for just over eight minutes before departing. Fortunately for the winger, there will be four days off before the next game, so with any luck, he won't miss any time at all.
