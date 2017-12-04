Upshall had two shots on goal and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis.

The 34-year-old has quietly been productive this season notching 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 27 games, but is currently on a five game pointless streak -- his longest of the season. Regardless, Upshall has only been receiving 11:15 of ice time and skating mainly on the fourth line, making his early season point total quite impressive.