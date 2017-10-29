Blues' Scottie Upshall: Leads the way Saturday
Upshall recorded his first goal of the season and added two assists in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.
The fourth-line winger only had one assist on his previous 11 games entering Saturday and isn't known for his offensive output. The veteran offers depth scoring and strong PIM totals, but ultimately isn't very valuable outside of some very deep fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...