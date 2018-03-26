Upshall (knee) has been given the green light to return, but will likely sit out Tuesday versus the Sharks.

Coach Mike Yeo told reporters, "It wouldn't hurt (Upshall) to have another practice, and guys that could potentially come out of the lineup have done a really good job and don't deserve to come out,". The good news for the winger is that he is at least available for action, should Yeo decide to insert him into the lineup. The Alberta native needs just two more points to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.