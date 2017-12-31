Blues' Scottie Upshall: Nets game-winner Saturday
Upshall scored the game-winning goal Saturday against Carolina.
Upshall found the back of the net for the first time in 11 games, as the 34-year-old isn't known for his goal-scoring. He plays on the fourth line and has managed just 14 points through 41 contests. Upshall could be worth owning in some deeper leagues due to his six goals and 34 PIM, but his fantasy value remains limited due to his bottom-six role and lack of power-play time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...