Upshall scored the game-winning goal Saturday against Carolina.

Upshall found the back of the net for the first time in 11 games, as the 34-year-old isn't known for his goal-scoring. He plays on the fourth line and has managed just 14 points through 41 contests. Upshall could be worth owning in some deeper leagues due to his six goals and 34 PIM, but his fantasy value remains limited due to his bottom-six role and lack of power-play time.