Upshall will miss the rest of the season with a lacerated kidney he suffered during Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Upshall was in his second game back from a 10-game hiatus due to a knee injury, but he took a huge hit from Arizona's Luke Schenn and couldn't return afterwards. The 34-year-old winger has averaged just 10:51 per game, but he's a lineup fixture and was made a healthy scratch just three times this season because of multiple costly penalties. This is the third season-ending injuries the Blues will endure within a two-week span, as defensemen Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) both are out for the year, so the Blues will likely turn to Tage Thompson or recall Samuel Blais to fill the void. Upshall will finish the campaign with seven goals, 19 points, 119 hits and 46 PIM in 63 games, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent after this season.