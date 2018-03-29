Upshall (knee) will suit up against the Golden Knights on Friday, Tom Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The rugged winger has been out since March 3. Upshall used to be worth owning in deep fantasy leagues since he'd hit double digits in points and assists in his prime years, but nowadays he's more of a fourth-line grinder, as evidenced by his 116 hits through 51 games and nearly 11 minutes of average ice time.