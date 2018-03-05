Upshall will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks due to a MCL sprain.

Based on the team's announced timeline, Upshall could return for the final four games of the regular season. Currently the Blues are in the hunt for a wikd-card spot, but one would have to imagine the club won't rush the winger back into action if it is eliminated from postseason contention prior to his return. If Nikita Soshnikov (illness) is unable to give it a go versus the Sharks on Thursday, Oskar Sundqvist could replace Upshall in the lineup.