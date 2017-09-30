Blues' Scottie Upshall: Skips back to The Loo
Upshall signed a PTO with the Blues on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The gritty winger played for the Notes the past two seasons before testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. He garnered a PTO with the Canucks earlier in the month, but was ultimately released. St. Louis has been hit hard with injuries, and devastating is the recent news that Robby Fabbri (knee) will be out for the entire season. Upshall can probably help in a pinch, but he won't be coveted in fantasy circles since he's accumulated a mere 47 points over 206 games over the last three seasons -- including 2014-15 with Florida.
More News
-
Scottie Upshall: Cut from camp•
-
Canucks' Scottie Upshall: Gets shot at NHL roster spot•
-
Scottie Upshall: Prefers to stay in NHL•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Strong showing against Hurricanes•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Tickles twine again in Saturday's victory•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Opens scoring in Thursday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...