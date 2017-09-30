Upshall signed a PTO with the Blues on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

The gritty winger played for the Notes the past two seasons before testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. He garnered a PTO with the Canucks earlier in the month, but was ultimately released. St. Louis has been hit hard with injuries, and devastating is the recent news that Robby Fabbri (knee) will be out for the entire season. Upshall can probably help in a pinch, but he won't be coveted in fantasy circles since he's accumulated a mere 47 points over 206 games over the last three seasons -- including 2014-15 with Florida.