Blues' Scottie Upshall: Sticking with St. Louis
Upshall signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000 with the Blues on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
With their forward group having been decimated by injury this preseason, the Blues have turned to a familiar face in Upshall to provide reinforcements. Upshall's never blown anyone away with his offensive ability, but his value comes from his ability to provide energy, his responsibility in his own end, and his penalty-killing abilities. That said, none of these qualities directly show up on the scoreline, limiting Upshall's fantasy prospects.
