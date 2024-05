Robertsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

Robertsson had four points in 27 Swedish League games with Skelleftea as well as nine points in 12 outings with Brynas of HockeyAllsvenskan, which is Sweden's second-highest professional league, in 2023-24. The Blues selected him with the 71st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old is likely to begin his North American career in the AHL.