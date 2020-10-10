Santini put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Saturday.

Santini has 116 games of NHL experience under his belt with New Jersey and Nashville in which he recorded five goals, 16 helpers and 279 hits while averaging 17:27 of ice time. The defenseman should be in the mix for the 23-man roster during training camp but will almost certainly find himself in the minors for Opening Night given the organization's depth on the blue line.