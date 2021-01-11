Santini was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Santini wasn't in the running for a spot on the NHL roster, so this news isn't surprising. The 25-year-old only played in two NHL games last year with the Predators, spending most of the season with AHL Milwaukee instead. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman is poised for a similar fate this season, although he could earn a few more opportunities as a member of the taxi squad.