Santini was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Santini wasn't in the running for a spot on the NHL roster, so this news isn't surprising. The 25-year-old only played in two NHL games last year with the Predators, spending most of the season with AHL Milwaukee instead. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman is poised for a similar fate this season, although he could earn a few more opportunities as a member of the taxi squad.
More News
-
Blues' Steve Santini: Handed one-year deal•
-
Steve Santini: Bought out by Preds•
-
Predators' Steve Santini: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Predators' Steve Santini: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Steve Santini: Waived for reassignment•
-
Predators' Steve Santini: Becomes Predator in big trade•