Thompson was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

Thompson will spend the Blues' bye week in the minors in order to keep developing his game, but should be considered a near lock to be called back up prior to Tuesday's tilt against the Maple Leafs. The Arizona native has tallied three points in his previous five outings, while averaging 12:55 of ice time.

