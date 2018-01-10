Blues' Tage Thompson: Demoted to minors
Thompson was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
Thompson will spend the Blues' bye week in the minors in order to keep developing his game, but should be considered a near lock to be called back up prior to Tuesday's tilt against the Maple Leafs. The Arizona native has tallied three points in his previous five outings, while averaging 12:55 of ice time.
