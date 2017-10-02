Thompson will be on the Opening Night roster Wednesday against the Penguins.

Although this NHL stint may be short lived once Alexander Steen (hand) returns from injury, Thompson has a shot to prove his worth at the highest level. The Blues have often talked about getting Thompson a full year of pro experience before bringing him up to the big league full time, so the fact that he's on the 23-man roster heading into the opener is a sign that he'll suit up. He's currently slotting into the bottom-six during practice, but the Blues have also been working him in on the power play. Nevertheless, keep in mind that St. Louis would rather opt to send Thompson to the minors, where he can play a full season on the top line, than have him play just 10 minutes a night in the NHL, or even worse, constantly being a healthy scratch. Keep an eye on the 19-year-old's performance in Steen's absence as it will be a good indicator of his long-term potential.