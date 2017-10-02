Blues' Tage Thompson: Earns spot on Opening Night roster
Thompson will be on the Opening Night roster Wednesday against the Penguins.
Although this NHL stint may be short lived once Alexander Steen (hand) returns from injury, Thompson has a shot to prove his worth at the highest level. The Blues have often talked about getting Thompson a full year of pro experience before bringing him up to the big league full time, so the fact that he's on the 23-man roster heading into the opener is a sign that he'll suit up. He's currently slotting into the bottom-six during practice, but the Blues have also been working him in on the power play. Nevertheless, keep in mind that St. Louis would rather opt to send Thompson to the minors, where he can play a full season on the top line, than have him play just 10 minutes a night in the NHL, or even worse, constantly being a healthy scratch. Keep an eye on the 19-year-old's performance in Steen's absence as it will be a good indicator of his long-term potential.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...