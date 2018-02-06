Thompson will watch Tuesday's game against the Wild in the press box, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Mike Yeo expressed that while Thompson is the whole package as a 20-year-old winger, he hasn't seen all his skills synthesizing lately, leading to his benching. Yeo did say Thompson understands and he'll continue working with him to ensure the 2016 first-round pick gets back in the lineup soon. Thompson has one assist and a minus-1 rating while averaging 13:00 of ice time over the last eight games. The Blues will run 11 forwards and seven defensemen, so blueliner Robert Bortuzzo will take his place in the lineup.