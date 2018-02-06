Play

Thompson will watch Tuesday's game against the Wild in the press box, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Mike Yeo expressed that while Thompson is the whole package as a 20-year-old winger, he hasn't seen all his skills synthesizing lately, leading to his benching. Yeo did say Thompson understands and he'll continue working with him to ensure the 2016 first-round pick gets back in the lineup soon. Thompson has one assist and a minus-1 rating while averaging 13:00 of ice time over the last eight games. The Blues will run 11 forwards and seven defensemen, so blueliner Robert Bortuzzo will take his place in the lineup.

