Thompson was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday.

Head coach Mike Yeo has stated many times that he believes Thompson would benefit best from a full season of pro hockey -- something he likely couldn't receive in the NHL. Therefore, Thompson was going to need a phenomenal first week of regular season in order to stay in the big league, and although he held his own, the return of Alexander Steen (hand) is on the horizon. When Steen returned, Thompson would have been relegated for a bottom-six role, which would likely have stunted his development. He'll be able to play on a top line in San Antonio, and it's expected the 19-year-old will be called up again at some point this season. Samuel Blais was recalled to fill Thompson's roster vacancy.