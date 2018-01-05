Thompson has two goals and one assist in eight games since being recalled.

Thompson looked shaky with the Blues at the beginning of the season, which led him to an AHL assignment where he picked up seven goals and 16 points in 24 games. He's looked much more poised on this stint with the Blues, though, earning a spot on the top line and second power-play unit. Thompson does carry a minus-3 rating, but he has fired 18 shots on goal in this span, making it clear he's more engaged with the offense this time around -- exactly what the Blues wanted out of their 6-foot-5 forward. However, when games tighten up in the third period, head coach Mike Yeo has kept Thompson on the bench and allowed veterans to handle the high-stress situations, which may signal Thompson could be re-assigned to AHL San Antonio when Jaden Schwartz (ankle) returns, which will be Jan. 23 at the earliest.