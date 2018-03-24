Thompson recorded a third-period assist and received two minor penalties during Friday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.

The rookie hasn't made a significant offensive impact this season with three goals and six assists through 36 games, but he's also logged just 11:54 of ice time per contest, so he also hasn't had much of an opportunity. Thompson was fast-tracked to the highest level after playing 46 AHL games over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising if it took some time for him to find a scoring groove in the NHL -- especially if he doesn't receive consistent top-six minutes.