Blues' Tage Thompson: Notches nine points in rookie campaign
Thompson managed three goals, nine points and a minus-12 rating in 41 NHL games this season.
The 20-year-old winger spent 30 games with AHL San Antonio as well, compiling eight goals and 18 points. Thompson was called up to the big club more because of a lack of depth with Blues' forwards than his exemplary play, but the rookie showed potential. He was a fixture on the Blues' power play, and his wrist shot has the looks of becoming dangerous.
